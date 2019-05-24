Local

‘Historic' opening of Morganza Spillway likely set for June 2

Posted: May 23, 2019 04:16 PM CDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 08:14 AM CDT

'Historic' opening of Morganza Spillway likely set for June 2

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said the Morganza Spillway will likely be opened on June 2.

The governor and officials with the Army Corps of Engineers made the announcement Thursday afternoon. 

The spillway could be open five to seven days.

This will be the third time since it was completed  65 years time.

“Make no mistake, this is a historic event,” Edwards said during the announcement.

However, the impact is not expected to be as extensive as it was in 2011, the governor said.

Calling it a “slow open”, about 60,000 cubic feet of water per second expected to flow through the spillway as opposed to 300,000 in 2011, Edwards said.

But officials are taking into account heavy ground saturation and already high water levels.

The St. Mary Parish area is being closely monitored as it was greatly impacted by the 2011 opening of the spillway.

Edwards said the state is seeking federal disaster declaration at this time. Officials are asking residents to follow updates at 511la.org. 

 

 

