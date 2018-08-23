High School Football returns tonight with the 67th Annual Kiwanis Football Jamboree at Cajun Field
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - The 67th Annual Kiwanis Football Jamboree kicks off at Cajun Field.
Local high schools from around Acadiana return to the gridiron.
Tonight's match ups are:
- Teurlings vs. St. Martinville in Game 1.
- Carencro vs. Notre Dame in Game 2.
- Acadiana High vs. Saint Thomas More in Game 3.
All games will be played at Cajun Field.
Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and kick off is at 6:00 p.m.
The Jamboree is a 2-day event, so we want to know, which games will you be attending?
