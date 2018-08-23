Local

High School Football returns tonight with the 67th Annual Kiwanis Football Jamboree at Cajun Field

By:

Posted: Aug 23, 2018 07:19 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 23, 2018 07:19 AM CDT

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - The 67th Annual Kiwanis Football Jamboree kicks off at Cajun Field. 

Local high schools from around Acadiana return to the gridiron. 

Tonight's match ups are:

  • Teurlings vs. St. Martinville in Game 1.
  • Carencro vs. Notre Dame in Game 2.
  • Acadiana High vs. Saint Thomas More in Game 3.

All games will be played at Cajun Field.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and kick off is at 6:00 p.m.

The Jamboree is a 2-day event, so we want to know, which games will you be attending?

VOTE BELOW!

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center