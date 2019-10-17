High Likelihood for Tropical System in Gulf, Impacts Stay East of Acadiana

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor an area of storminess that is moving northeast in the Bay of Campeche this morning.

The NHC has increased the likelihood of tropical development even further to 80% to see at least a tropical depression form in the Gulf. By Friday and Saturday, this disturbance should reach the northeastern Gulf where it could develop further as it interacts with a frontal boundary. Regardless of development, heavy showers and storms will spread into the eastern parts of the Gulf Coast, mainly the panhandle of Florida. Models continue to show this disturbance staying well east of Acadiana.

As of today, we expect little to no impacts from this disturbance and we have lowered the rain chance for the upcoming weekend. This system will be monitored closely over the next several days. The next name on the list are Nestor.