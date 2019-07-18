Higgins announces $2.4M for Ile des Cannes flood control project

WASHINGTON, D.C. (House of Rep.)– Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) announced today that the Ile des Cannes flood control project in Scott, La. will receive $2,400,000 in funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).



The hazard mitigation grant will finance improvements to a 2,563-foot segment of the Coulee Ile des Cannes drainage channel. The proposed drainage improvements will increase flow capacity and flow velocities through the project area.



Congressman Higgins issued the following statement:

“Widening and deepening Coulee Ile des Cannes will significantly improve drainage for the City of Scott and western portions of Lafayette Parish. Mitigation investments like this reduce flood risk in South Louisiana, make our communities more resilient to severe weather, and can ultimately save billions in disaster recovery costs. I remind my colleagues all the time… there’s no such thing as federal money. It’s the People’s treasure. Investment in mitigation projects saves property, treasure, and lives.”