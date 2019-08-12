Here’s your Monday morning top headlines from Passe Partout

A fire at a daycare center in Erie, Pennsylvania has killed 5 children, the youngest, under a year old. Early Sunday morning, firefighters rushed to put out flames at the site of a 24-hour daycare center. It was too late for some of the children. 5, ranging in age from just 8 months to 7 years old were killed.

A team of Erie police and fire investigators suspect an electrical overload may have caused the fire. Referring to the potential cause of the inferno, fire chief Guy Santone says "There were a lot of extension cords with many things plugged into them underneath the couch, a lot of different items were plugged into it…so it's leaning toward that."