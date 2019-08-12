Here’s your Monday morning top headlines from Passe Partout

- A massive fire in Eunice destroys 4 families’ homes and everything within them. They say they’re thankful to the community that’s reaching out to them immediately after the destruction.
- Five children were killed in a fire at a home that also served as a daycare. Four of the children were siblings whose mother was working a night shift at the time of the tragedy.
- A Kaplan man faces attempted first-degree murder charges, after police said he fired multiple rounds at a home then fled the area. No injuries were reported.
- The FBI and Department of Justice are investigating the death of Jeffrey Epstein. After his apparent jailhouse suicide, Attorney General William Barr says Epstein’s death “raises serious questions”.
- A St. Landry Parish man is facing theft charges after allegedly not paying for cattle. Richard Breaux allegedly paid for the cattle with a check, then stopped payment after he had possession of them.
- Thousands of volunteers helped get 8 Lafayette Parish schools ready for students to head back this week. This morning, the staff and teachers of those schools will be treated to a breakfast by Love our Schools.
- The New Orleans Saints has to go back to the drawing board after Friday night’s pre-season loss. One area of focus being their red zone defense.
That’s it, you’re all caught up!