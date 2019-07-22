Here are the Morning Rush headlines as we start off the week (7/22/19)

- Breaux Bridge police arrested Charles Belvin after responding to a report of shots fired on July 14th. During the arrest, officers say they recovered several weapons.
- Governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rosello, says he isn’t stepping down; but he won’t seek reelection next year. Last night’s announcement came as protesters continued to call for his resignation.
- The Ragin Cajun football team will be in New Orleans today to kick off Sun Belt Media days. Head coach Billy Napier will join members of the team to address the media about the upcoming season.
- One week after hurricane Barry, a Jeanerette man says he’s still working on rebuilding the damage. Visit our online article if you’d like to help him out.
- Agriculture commissioner Mike Strain says that Barry’s damage to crops in Louisiana was not widespread. But it could take a few weeks before they have the full extent of the storm’s impact.
- Governor Edwards was in northern Louisiana this weekend to sign “Katie Bug’s Law.” The new law will allow law enforcement to conduct drug tests after serious traffic accidents.
- On the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, Cecilia native Harvey Leblanc recalled his time working as a designer on the first aircraft to ever land on the moon.