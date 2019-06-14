Here's the Morning Rush headlines for 6/14/19

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) - A Eunice man is recovering in the hospital this morning after he was shot in his own yard during an armed robbery early Thursday morning. Police are still searching for the suspect.

A woman wanted for Attempted Second Degree Murder has turned herself in, but not before attracting thousands of comments on social media. Police posted her mugshot, and she commented on the post expressing her dislike of the unflattering mug shot.

With hurricane season here, experts are urging homeowners to take precautions when choosing contractors after a major storm. According to FEMA, just one inch of water in a home can cost more than $25,000.

Abbeville police chief Bill Spearman is putting his foot down. After one of his officers had to step in between arguing attorneys, after the last Vermilion parish school board meeting. There will now be 2 officers at each meeting from now on.

U.S. officials say Iran was behind explosions that crippled two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman. The crews were forced to evacuate from both vessels.

The Toronto Raptors are NBA champions for the first time in franchise history. They secured the title with a win over the Golden State Warriors in game six of the 2019 NBA finals.

The Lafayette Parish Animal Shelter and Care Center has a new program for fostering. They' re needing people to bottle-feed kittens or puppies and give them a second chance at life.

An international music school has announced its newest location in the Hub City. 'School of Rock' Lafayette will have its grand opening Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. at 116 Rena Drive.

