Here's a look at today's Morning Rush headlines (6/19/19)

LAFAYETTE, LA - A resolution to recognize June as Pride Month in Lafayette failed last night. It needed 5 votes to pass and 2 members were absent.

The buyers of the old federal courthouse in downtown Lafayette are requesting an extension on the purchase agreement. They say more time is needed to clean up the property and find financial help to support it.

LCG also voted to ban the operation and rental of electric scooters on sidewalks, bike paths, streets, and other rights-of-way in the city and parish.

Officers with the Kaplan Police Department along with the Vermillion Parish Sheriff's Office made several arrests in connection with a stolen vehicle Monday. The owner of the vehicle says social media played a big part in finding it.

Suspended Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope is set to be sentenced today on the convictions of four charges of malfeasance in office.

A state appeals court will hear arguments to overturn a judge's ruling upholding the Lafayette city-parish council's fix of errors in the voter-approved charter amendment.

Governor John Bel Edwards has signed Louisiana's operating budget. The 30 billion dollar budget starts July 1st.

President Trump kicked off his 2020 reelection campaign in Orlando last night. His campaign manager predicts a 2020 victory with "even more electoral points" than in 2016.

