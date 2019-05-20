Local

Here's a look at the News 10 Morning Rush headlines for 5/20/19!

Posted: May 20, 2019 07:17 AM CDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 07:17 AM CDT

    LAFAYETTE, LA
  • An EF1 tornado caused destruction to over 50 homes in Ville Platte. All schools in Evangeline Parish are closed today. A state of emergency has been declared for the parish.
  • In Mamou, an EF0 tornado caused some damage Sunday as well. A house is seen uprooted from its foundation and dropped onto a road.
  • Fort Worth police were pleased Sunday afternoon as they confirmed a missing 8 year old girl was found. She was kidnapped Saturday evening. The suspect is in police custody.
  • Police in Indiana say one person was killed in a home explosion Sunday morning. Neighbors say it appeared to be a tornado that hit the neighborhood.
  • Two juveniles are arrested after vandalizing a Lafayette neighborhood. The boys sprayed racist and homophobic graffiti on several homes and vehicles.
  • An unidentified man was found dead near Holly Beach on Sunday. The man was staying in a camper with a friend before wandering off. The next morning, his body was found two miles down the beach.
  • A billionaire commencement speaker at Morehouse College announced he will pay off the entire graduating classes' debt.
