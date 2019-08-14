Here are your Wednesday morning top headlines

1  of  2
by: KLFY Newsroom

  • The New Iberia police department recovered drugs, firearms, and stolen property from a home Tuesday morning. If you believe some of the recovered property are yours, contact authorities.
  • The Ville Platte police department finally getting some officers to cover their shortage. That shortage a result of officers leaving after a city budget cut. The city council says the department was simply mismanaging their money.
  • Law enforcement officials are reminding motorists in St. Martin Parish to be mindful of increased traffic and school zones as students return to school today.
  • Some users of the LA Wallet app say they’re upset because not all businesses are accepting their electronic driver’s licenses as a valid form of identification.
  • The Lafayette police department is considering a new restraining tool for subduing suspects. The BolaWrap 100 is marketed as a non-lethal tool that’s potentially painless.
  • Local stakeholders and city officials will meet today for a festival of ideas. They will brainstorm on how to effectively redevelop the north-side of Lafayette.
  • Lafayette police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting that left one man injured. Police have not released suspect information at this time.

