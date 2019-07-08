Here are your Monday morning top headlines (7/8/19)

- The legendary baseball coach Tony Robichaux will be laid to rest today. The funeral mass will be at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Fatima on Johnston street. After the mass, burial will take place in Crowley at Woodlawn Cemetery.
- State police arrested Rodney Bonin of New Iberia after leading them on a high speed chase along I-49 Sunday. The chase ended in Opelousas.
- Officials in Mississippi have shut down all 21 of the state’s beaches because of a toxic blue-green algae bloom. The CDC says the algae can cause rashes, stomach cramps, nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting if someone comes in contact with it.
- The family of Craig Dural is still searching for answers 6 years after he was killed. They held a vigil to remember him this weekend. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Lafayette Crime Stoppers.
- An autopsy is scheduled for today for the victim in Thursday’s deadly shooting on Lilly street in Lafayette. 5 arrests have been made in connection to this shooting.
- Tonight’s Blue Monday Jam session will be paying tribute to Dr. John and Lil Buck Sinegal. The monthly fundraiser will be held at Rock N Bowl in downtown Lafayette.