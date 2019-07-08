Here are your Monday morning top headlines (7/8/19)

IRVING, Texas – Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal has issued a letter urging direct broadcast satellite service provider DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse to immediately restore carriage of Nexstar-owned WTNH-TV (ABC) and WCTX-TV (MyNetworkTV). Effective 11:59 p.m. CT on July 3, 2019, AT&T/DIRECTV dropped the network and local community programming for Nexstar-owned stations impacting viewers in 97 markets across the country. The action follows AT&T/DIRECTV’s refusal to accept Nexstar’s offer for an extension which would have allowed viewers in Hartford-New Haven as well as other affected markets to view their favorite network shows, special events, sports, local news and other programming while the parties continue to negotiate.

In the letter dated July 5, Senator Blumenthal acknowledges that local consumers “value Connecticut-based journalism and broadcasting” and strongly urges AT&T/DIRECTV to “immediately provide carriage of WTNH and WCTX through at least August 2, 2019 as requested by Nexstar” which would provide both parties time to come to an agreement “without barring AT&T/DirecTV consumers from viewing their local news coverage.”