Here are your Monday morning headlines from Passe Partout

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- Preparing to send kids back to school can be a stressful time for any parent, but especially for someone who has a child with special needs. An Opelousas mom knows exactly how it feels to have a child who needs a little extra attention in the classroom. She took it upon herself to make a change for many other students.

"I always tell everybody I have a blue print and whenever God lays something on my spirit, I follow through," said Melissa Hall. She's also known as "Mom on a Mission." She's the mother of an Autistic child.