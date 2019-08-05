Here are your Monday morning headlines from Passe Partout

- On Saturday, a gunman opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Authorities are investigating that attack as an act of Domestic Terrorism and a possible hate crime. Police say the 21-year-old shooter posted a racist, anti-immigrant manifesto online.
- A 24-year-old opened fire on the streets of Dayton, Ohio in the city’s popular entertainment district early Sunday morning. 9 people were killed by the gunman. Police shot and killed the shooter. Police are unsure of the motive.
- The body of a Crowley man who went missing on Friday was found over the weekend in Acadia Parish. Authorities have confirmed his death is now being investigated as a homicide.
- Former Vermilion Parish school board president and local attorney, Anthony Fontana was arrested by state police Sunday morning following a hit and run.
- Students in St. Landry Parish now have access to a new tip line. The goal is to stop crime and create a safer environment for students and teachers.
- An Opelousas mom who’s is an advocate for autism is collecting sensory school supplies to give to special education classrooms and families in need. Anyone interested in donating can contact the group.