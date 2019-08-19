Here are your Monday morning headlines from Passe Partout

- Deputies with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a body that was found Sunday night in the Beggs area.
- New Iberia police are searching for the suspect in a shooting that left 17-year old Garon Lewis dead. Lewis is the son of former councilman Raymond Lewis.
- A 23-year old Lafayette man was killed in a single-car crash early Sunday morning in St. Landry Parish. Police say the vehicle ran off the road and overturned. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
- Two Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s corrections deputies are facing charges for allegedly bringing drugs into the jail.
- Opelousas police are issuing a warning about a scam where scammers are calling people from the department’s main line. Police say anyone who receives one of these scammed calls should not give out any sensitive information.
