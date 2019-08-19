Here are your Monday morning headlines from Passe Partout

Page Smith never had a son. But you could find her at almost every Cane Cutters game, watching the two boys who felt like her own.

“I had one daughter,” Smith says. “So having two young men coming in being my foster sons for the summer I thought would be challenging but it wasn’t at all. They’ve been so wonderful. They’re part of my family now. They’re stuck with us forever. In the short 60-something days I’ve grown to love these boys and I would do anything for them.”