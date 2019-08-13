Here are the Tuesday Morning Rush headlines from Passe Partout (8/13/19)

- Local, state, and one federal leader met in Ville Platte to discuss issues of race and law enforcement. They say coming together as one is the way to find solutions.
- The Kaplan Police Department received new body cameras for each of its officers. A grant approved for $5000 allowed for 16 new body cameras for officers. When they’re on shift and have public interactions, the cameras will have to be on.
- Last night, the Rayne city council granted the police chief a $61,000 raise. The last time the police chief received a raise was in 2015.
- Students in Evangeline Parish are heading back to school today. Schools in St. Martin Parish resume tomorrow, and Lafayette Parish heads back Thursday.
- A credit card skimming device was recently discovered in St. Tammany Parish. Officials say monitor your debit or credit card activity online and report any unrecognized charges.
- The U.S. Secretary of Commerce announced the Lafayette airport is getting $2,000,000 to help construct and renovate parking facilities.
- The Iberia Parish Animal Shelter is worried during this extreme heat wave because there is no AC in the building housing their animals. They are looking to get as many animals adopted as possible.