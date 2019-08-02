Here are the top headlines for this morning. Have a great weekend

- The 2nd Degree Murder charge against Malik Davis has been dropped in the death of Daisy Lynn Landry. Two more suspects have been arrested in the case. Devan Defour and Matthew Perez will appear in court today.
- The shooting of a Lafayette man Wednesday night is the most recent act of gun violence to plague the Truman neighborhood. This year, Lafayette police has solved 9 of 9 homicides. There were 11 in 2018, down from 24 in 2017.
- The Baton Rouge police department settled a lawsuit with former police officer Blane Salamoni. Salamoni is accused of fatally shooting Alton Sterling during a 2016 altercation that led to widespread protests.
- You may have heard of WhatsApp, a free app that you can download on your phone where you can message family and friends. But now, scammers are taking advantage of that and the main thing they want is your money.
- It is now a crime to harass and threaten sports officials. The law authorizes penalties if the official feels quote “in fear of bodily harm” while officiating. If found guilty, you could face up to 90 days in jail, mandatory counseling, and community service work.
- The 2019 Fall Downtown Alive lineup was released yesterday. Big names like Chubby Carrier and Wayne Toups will take the stage. Evangeline Maid bread will also celebrate 100 years this season.
- The Lafayette Parish School System is launching their new Transportation Help Center today. Parents can get information on bus stop location, bus routes, and much more.