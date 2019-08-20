Here are the Morning Rush headlines for today, August 20th

Get caught up with the latest morning headlines from Passe Partout:
- Lafayette police arrested one man after two officers were dragged several feet and thrown from a vehicle. The man faces multiple charges including Battery of a Police Officer and OWI.
- Over the weekend, a bouncer got shot at a nightclub in Lafayette. Cpl. Bridgette Dugas says this is a prime example of why they provide security for Lafayette nightlife.
- An Opelousas man was arrested after police found him trying to discard a gun. He faces illegal weapons possession and a drug charges.
- A meeting was held Monday night to discuss deterring juvenile violence in Abbeville. City leaders discussed possible solutions to bring the community, schools, and police together to deter crime.
- Funeral arrangements for late governor Kathleen Blanco have been released. A public visitation will be held Friday at the Cathedral St. John in downtown Lafayette. On Saturday, visitation will continue 8 a.m. until 10. She will be buried at 12:30.
- A memorial service for WVUE News anchor Nancy Parker is being held Friday at Xavier’s Convocation Center in New Orleans. Doors open at 9 a.m.
- Planned Parenthood is withdrawing from a federal funding program, saying it won’t comply with a new Trump administration rule prohibiting participants from referring women for abortions.
- The Vermilion Parish police jury votes on a resolution opposing the Vermilion river dredging plan in Lafayette Parish until a study can be finalized. Farmers express concerns about saltwater accumulation and increased flooding due to more water flowing into the parish.
That’s it. You’re all caught up.