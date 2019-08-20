1  of  3
Breaking News
Kathleen Blanco dies after long cancer battle Amber Alert issued for 1-month-old taken by family member at hospital U.S. Attorney announces charges against friend of Oregon District shooter
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Here are the Morning Rush headlines for today, August 20th

Local

by: KLFY Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

Get caught up with the latest morning headlines from Passe Partout:

  • Lafayette police arrested one man after two officers were dragged several feet and thrown from a vehicle. The man faces multiple charges including Battery of a Police Officer and OWI.
  • Over the weekend, a bouncer got shot at a nightclub in Lafayette. Cpl. Bridgette Dugas says this is a prime example of why they provide security for Lafayette nightlife.
  • An Opelousas man was arrested after police found him trying to discard a gun. He faces illegal weapons possession and a drug charges.
  • A meeting was held Monday night to discuss deterring juvenile violence in Abbeville. City leaders discussed possible solutions to bring the community, schools, and police together to deter crime.
  • Funeral arrangements for late governor Kathleen Blanco have been released. A public visitation will be held Friday at the Cathedral St. John in downtown Lafayette. On Saturday, visitation will continue 8 a.m. until 10. She will be buried at 12:30.
  • A memorial service for WVUE News anchor Nancy Parker is being held Friday at Xavier’s Convocation Center in New Orleans. Doors open at 9 a.m.
  • Planned Parenthood is withdrawing from a federal funding program, saying it won’t comply with a new Trump administration rule prohibiting participants from referring women for abortions.
  • The Vermilion Parish police jury votes on a resolution opposing the Vermilion river dredging plan in Lafayette Parish until a study can be finalized. Farmers express concerns about saltwater accumulation and increased flooding due to more water flowing into the parish.

That’s it. You’re all caught up.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local