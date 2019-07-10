Here are the Morning Rush headlines for today (7/10/19)

- A fire at Opelousas General hospital forced some patients to be moved from their rooms due to the heavy smoke. The fire started near the helipad on the roof. It remains under investigation.
- A three year old boy was rescued from a hot car Tuesday afternoon in New Iberia. The boys mother was located inside a nearby store. Police did not say how long the boy had been left alone in the car.
- Freddie Ivory was arrested in the shooting death of Ronald Taylor Junior. Ivory faces charges of Second Degree Murder. The incident happened late Monday night in Lafayette.
- Ville Platte police are looking for these three suspects they believe attacked and robbed a man on south Soileau Street last month. Police say the men should be considered armed and dangerous.
- All eyes are on the tropics, and governor John Bel Edwards says storm preps at the state level are already underway. Residents should also start preparing.
- Sand bag locations are available for residents in Lafayette parish and Iberia parish. A complete list of those locations are on our website.
- Governor John Bel Edwards recently signed a bill allowing every parish in the state to have access to ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft. Residents in Acadia Parish are excited about that opportunity.