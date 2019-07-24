Here are the Morning Rush headlines for 7/24/19

Our low temperature here in Lafayette for this morning will most likely be 67 degrees.

The public daily temperature data only goes back to the year 2000 in Lafayette, but it reflects the unusual airmass across the area. We've only hit the upper 60s a hand full of times since 2000, with a few mornings hitting 68-69 degrees. The last time we hit a morning temperature of 67 degrees in Lafayette in July was July 5, 2014, but 2014 was the only other time we hit 67 degrees in the past 19 years.