Here are the Morning Rush headlines for 7/24/19

by: KLFY Newsroom

  • A documentary about the Cajun Navy aired on the Discovery channel Tuesday night. It shined a spotlight on the men and women who volunteered during natural disasters. Doug Bienvenu, the original founder of The Cajun Navy, recalls how he felt called to help.
  • The Duson police department made three arrests in a matter of 12 hours; all unrelated. Police chief Kip Judice says they were drug related arrests stemming from traffic stops. Residents of Duson say they’re happy for it.
  • True Vine Ministries church is celebrating it’s 5th anniversary of their food pantry. Next month a free health fair is scheduled to assist those in need. It will be August 8th from 1-4 p.m. at the church.
  • CLECO is helping the Solomon house of New Iberia replenish the food they lost during Barry. Iberia-bank also made a donation of one thousand dollars to Solomon house and will hold a food drive to collect non-perishable food items.
  • The Trump administration is proposing a change to the eligibility for the food stamp program that could affect more than 3 million people.

