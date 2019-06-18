Here are the Morning Rush headlines for 6/18/19

Ville Platte police are investigating the stabbing death of a man, whose wife is the accused. Police say they are still trying to determine if the stabbing was done in self defense. No arrests have yet been made.

The Lafayette Consolidated Government will vote on a proposed ordinance that would give the developer a 90-day extension to begin construction on the old federal courthouse.

The council will also vote banning electric scooter rentals. If passed, it would be illegal to rent and operate electric scooters in the parish.

Friends, family, and members of the community said their final farewells blues legend Paul “Lil Buck“ Sinegal. He was laid to rest Monday morning.

Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux announced that he will be pushing the effort to get St. Charles street renamed in honor of Lil Buck.

Yesterday, the staff at KLFY News 10 volunteered our time at the Lafayette Parish Animal Shelter. It’s for our company, Nexstar Media’s annual Founders Day of Caring. The shelter has about 80 animals ready to be adopted.

Tonight, the Taste of Eat Lafayette and the Louisiana Seafood Cookoff will be held at the Cajundome Convention Center. The tasting event will feature restaurants that are part of the Eat-Lafayette campaign which also kicks off tonight.

