Henderson suspect arrested for second degree murder of an Arnaudville man

ST. MARTINVILLE, La.- Marcus Robicheaux, 32, Arnaudville was found dead inside of a vehicle in the rural Rapides Parish on Monday, November 4.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene to investigate.

A joint investigation by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office along with investigators with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Henderson Police Department was then initiated.

Through the investigation, it was found that the suspect, Alvin Jerome “Romeo” Lewis, 31, Henderson, La. had gotten into an altercation with Marcus Robicheaux inside of a vehicle that was parked outside of a Henderson home, Sunday evening.

During which, Lewis shot Robicheaux and then fled the scene in Robicheaux’s vehicle. He then drove to a rural agricultural area near Lecompte in Rapides Parish where he abandoned the vehicle along with Robicheaux’s body.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Lewis Thursday evening, and charged him with the following:

1 count second degree murder-(Felony)

1 count carrying of firearm by convicted felon-(Felony)

1 count obstruction of justice-(Felony)

He was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the above charges and his bond was set at $200,000.00.

