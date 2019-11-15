Live Now
Henderson man arrested on drug charges

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) – St. Martin Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Henderson man Thursday on multiple drug charges.

Cary Gibson, 65, of Cane Drive in Henderson, was faces 12 drug-related charges, including possession of marijuana, methamphetamine, alprazolam and paraphernalia. He was also charged with eight counts of possession of various other prescription drugs.

Deputies were given consent to search the premises. Following the arrest, Gibson was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Facility. No bond had been set as of this morning.

