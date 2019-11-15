Henderson man arrested on drug charges

VERMILION PARISH (KLFY) - The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a man who may be connected to an attempted burglary that lead to a shooting death.

Chase Benoit of Evangeline was taken into custody on a Principle to Aggravated Burglary charge.

According to Public Information Officer, Captain Drew David, Benoit is suspected of driving Landon Hebert to the scene of the alleged home invasion off of LA Highway 35 on November 14, 2019.

Hebert was shot and killed by the homeowner during that incident.

The homeowner was questioned afterwards and no charges have been filed, according to David.

The investigation is ongoing and the case will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office.

Benoit's bond is set at $25,000.