Henderson man arrested for copper theft

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)- Officers with the Breaux Bridge Police Department arrested a man they said was caught stealing copper wire.

On Oct. 7, 2019, a reported suspicious vehicle was seen outside a local business, which led officers to arrested a suspect identified as Bertrand Meche, 53, of Henderson.

Meche faces charges of theft, suspended driver’s license and no drivers license.

If you observe suspicious activity in your Breaux Bridge neighborhood or in other areas of the city contact the Breaux Bridge Police Department at (337) 332-2186.