Hemp and CBD has been legalized, here's how LDH and ATC will regulate retailers

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - With the passage of House Bill 491 the sale of hemp and CBD products were legalized in the state of Louisiana.

On June 6th Governor John Bel Edwards signed a bill legalizing the sale of hemp and CBD products.

The Department of Health along with Alcohol and Tobacco Control has been charged with regulating products that contain CBD.

"CBD can only be in products such as topical, sublingual oils, or creams," Dr. Tina Stefanski with the Acadiana Region of the Department of Health said.

That means it is still illegal to sell edibles and beverages containing CBD.

LDH and the ATC will regulate retail products.

Juana Lombard, Commissioner of ATC explained how the regulation process. "The label will first have to be approved by the department of health and then the product on the shelf will have to be registered with the department of health and then ATC will be issuing the license that allows them to sell the product at retail."

Commissioner Lombard said temporary permits will be issued for retailers with items that fall within the law.

"As long as they are not marketed as a dietary supplement or making a medical claim those will all remain on the market under temporary permits until LDH get to the label approval process", the commissioner said.

ATC will start taking applications Monday.

Travis Deyoung, owner of Cajun Cannabis plans to apply for a permit.

Deyoung recently had legal troubles that resulted in the seizure of his merchandise.

He says he'll stay in close contact with authorities.

"The ATC, local law enforcement, to make sure that we're following the law", Deyoung said.

ATC's officials say the normal turnaround for applications is about three days, but because they're not sure about how many applications they'll get Monday.

The Legislature also passed House Bill 560, which mandates a three percent tax to be added on to purchases of those products.

The governor signed the legislation this week.



