Help UL Lafayette students ‘Dress for Success’ by donating your gently used professional attire

On the campus of UL Lafayette, clothes are being collected to help students unable to afford professional clothing.

The on-campus Career Closet was established a year ago.

Computer science major, Martin Shepherd anticipates graduating next year.

“I just want to get straight into the workforce as soon as I graduate. They got a lot of good opportunities in Lafayette for computer science majors.”

Shepherd says the field of computer science is competitive and that includes personal presentation.

The on-campus free Career Closet fits nicely into his budget.

“As far as blazers go, and suits and things like that those things can get pricey,” Shepherd explained.

All Career Closet clothes are donated and then given to students who need them.

“We’re always in need always,” Alicia Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez is a hospitality management major and sort of the personal shopper for the closet.

“Cause they come in and they’re looking for something specific.” “I’m going, this looks good on you. This goes with your skin tone. This will accentuate you here.”

Rodriguez says the aim is to give students that extra edge they’ll need as job seekers.

“To present themselves professionally, basically to be able to walk into a room and feel confident and look confident,” Rodriguez added.

The closet has a lot of the mid-range sizes. Rodriguez says in order to accommodate all students the closet needs more smaller and plus size clothing donations.

“More petite sizes and maybe plus sizes as well.”

For information contact UL Lafayette Career Services (337) 482-1444.

Its located inside Agnes Edwards Hall.

