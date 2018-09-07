Help Lafayette Fire Department 'Fill the Boot' for the Muscular Dystrophy Association

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - The Lafayette Fire Department is doing its Fill The Boot fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Dollars from the community will help local families fighting the disease.

Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Robly Drive are one of many intersections firefighters are gathered around trying to fill their boots.

"You drop in loose change, dollars, twenties.. whatever you've got," said MDA Executive Director Carly Lacroix. For decades, the fire department has supported MDA.

"It's a good feeling," said Captain Casey Roger. They've already raised $23,000 this year.

Lacroix said it's making a huge difference for those living with the disease. "We have seen six different drugs approved to treat different forms of MD approved in the last two years alone. With even more coming down the pipeline," she added.

MDA's mission is to free individuals from the harm of muscular dystrophy and other life-threatening diseases that take away people's ability to walk, move, smile talk and even breathe.

That's why firefighters are taking their boots to the streets. "To be able to help somebody that doesn't have that opportunity, to help somebody else, give that money to help another person.Especially in Acadiana. Around here we help each other," said Captain Roger.

This partnership along with Local 619, not only benefits further research on the disease- but, provides opportunities for children battling it.

"We have an amazing summer camp that we send over 100 kids in Louisiana," said Lacroix. for more information about MDA, click here.

