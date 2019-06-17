Live Now
Heavy Rains Possible this Monday with Showers and Storms Likely

Local

AM Horizontal 6-17-19

Showers and storms will be likely throughout your Monday.  This activity should be more on and off instead of a steady rain event.  Heavy storms could develop for the afternoon hours with a few producing locally heavy rains, along with gusty winds and frequent lightning.  I think the flash flooding and severe threat should remain low for the area.  Select areas could receive over 2-4″ inches of rain today in a short period of time.  

