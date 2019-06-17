Heavy Rains Possible this Monday with Showers and Storms Likely

Showers and storms will be likely throughout your Monday. This activity should be more on and off instead of a steady rain event. Heavy storms could develop for the afternoon hours with a few producing locally heavy rains, along with gusty winds and frequent lightning. I think the flash flooding and severe threat should remain low for the area. Select areas could receive over 2-4″ inches of rain today in a short period of time.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now