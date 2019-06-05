Heavy Rain Still Expected...

​The Flash Flood Watch continues until 7 PM tomorrow evening as heavy rain is still expected across Acadiana. I think the heaviest rain will be tomorrow morning, when some areas may receive 2-4" off rain in a short period of time. Flash flooding will be possible, mostly between 5 AM and 9 AM .Tomorrow afternoon may be mostly dry. I still think 3-5" will be possible between now and tomorrow afternoon. The models have backed off on the much higher rainfall totals, but some areas may experience flash flooding

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now