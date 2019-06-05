Local

Heavy Rain Still Expected...

By:

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 04:42 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 05:20 PM CDT

​The Flash Flood Watch continues until 7 PM tomorrow evening as heavy rain is still expected across Acadiana. I think the heaviest rain will be tomorrow morning, when some areas may receive 2-4" off rain in a short period of time. Flash flooding will be possible, mostly between 5 AM and 9 AM .Tomorrow afternoon may be mostly dry. I still think 3-5" will be possible between now and tomorrow afternoon. The models have backed off on the much higher rainfall totals, but some areas may experience flash flooding

 

 

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


