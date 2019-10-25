A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the eastern parishes of Acadiana until 1:00pm Saturday but everyone in the area should treat themselves like they are under this watch. Showers and storms are likely throughout Friday as rainfall could be heavy at times. 2-4″ inches of rain is possible for much of Acadiana, and a few areas may receive more. Minor flash flooding is something to be aware of but we don’t expect anything major from the rains today or tonight . A few showers will linger into Saturday morning as cool and breezy weather takes over. Sunday looks great with highs in the mid 70s.
Heavy Rain At Times Friday…Flash Flood Watch in Effect
Abbeville66°F Broken Clouds Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 12 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Rain likely. Low near 55F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
- Wind
- 8 mph NNW
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Crowley61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
- Wind
- mph
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Rain. Low near 55F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
- Wind
- 8 mph NNW
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Opelousas61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 6 mph E
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Periods of rain. Low 56F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
- Wind
- 8 mph NNW
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Breaux Bridge64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 5 mph
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 57F. ENE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
- Wind
- 8 mph NNW
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
New Iberia66°F Broken Clouds Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 12 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 6 mph NE
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent