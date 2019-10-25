Breaking News
Some local community, sports events dates changed due to rainy weekend weather
Heavy Rain At Times Friday…Flash Flood Watch in Effect

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the eastern parishes of Acadiana until 1:00pm Saturday but everyone in the area should treat themselves like they are under this watch. Showers and storms are likely throughout Friday as rainfall could be heavy at times. 2-4″ inches of rain is possible for much of Acadiana, and a few areas may receive more. Minor flash flooding is something to be aware of but we don’t expect anything major from the rains today or tonight . A few showers will linger into Saturday morning as cool and breezy weather takes over. Sunday looks great with highs in the mid 70s.

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

66°F Broken Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
12 mph ENE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low near 55F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
60°F Rain likely. Low near 55F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Low near 55F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
60°F Rain. Low near 55F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 56F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
60°F Periods of rain. Low 56F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 57F. ENE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
60°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 57F. ENE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

66°F Broken Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
12 mph ENE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

