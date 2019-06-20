Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

All of Acadiana is under Heat Advisory until 7 PM tonight as the heat index may be over 100° through the first half of the evening. Expect another hot day tomorrow, which is the official start of summer. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, but the heat index will be between 105°-110° during the hottest part of the day. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Overall, the weekend will be mostly dry and hot. Rain chances will be a little higher Monday.

