Heat Advisory for All of Acadiana until 7:00pm this Friday. A Bit Breezy Later Today

A Heat Advisory is in place for all of Acadiana this Friday from 10:00am to 7:00pm. Heat index values are expected to be in the 105-110° range during much of the afternoon. Make sure to hydrate and take breaks if working outside in this type of high heat and humidity. Similar to yesterday, skies will stay partly sunny with a low rain chance through the day. Winds should be a bit stronger for the second half of the day making for some breezy conditions across the area.

