Hearts of Hope goes 'Over the Edge' for its services
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Hearts of Hope continues to help victims of sexual violence in the community through education, advocacy and programs.
The non-profit assist about 1200 people a year free of charge. Fundraising events are vital to its services and organizers have introduced a new way of raising money in Acadiana.
They are launching 'Over the Edge,' an event that is mimicked across the country and even Benson Tower in New Orleans. Organizers decided to bring it to Lafayette by having people rappel down 70 feet at 5750 Johnston Street in exchange for donations.
The organization is now accepting brave 'Edgers' to volunteer for the cause.
Register to become an Edger. Set up your personal fundraising page Fundraise $1000, support will be provided along the way. Hearts of Hope, formerly Stuller Place, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit agency that responds daily to those affected by the trauma of sexual violence in our community by providing education, advocacy and empowerment services and programs.
With the help of law enforcement, the criminal justice system and healthcare professionals, services are available to the Acadiana area of Louisiana: Lafayette, Acadia, Vermilion, Iberia, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Landry & Evangeline parishes.
