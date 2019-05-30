‘Heartbeat’ Abortion Bill passes Louisiana Legislature, prompting mixed reaction

EYE ON LOUISIANA ( KLFY ) – Reaction to the controversial ‘Fetal Heartbeat Bill’ that passed through the Louisiana House of Representatives is pouring in across the nation and right here in Acadiana .

“ We’re thrilled that babies are going to be protected at an even earlier stage of gestation, “ said Kathy Allen of Lafayette.

She’s been a Pro-Life advocate for 15 plus years and currently holds the title of State Director of Louisiana Black Advocates for Life.

“ We are the African American and urban outreach arm of Louisiana Right to Life, representing the thousands of black babies that are aborted every year in the State of Louisiana, “ said Allen

The Louisiana House voted 79 to 23 Wednesday in favor of a bill banning abortion once there’s a detectable fetal heartbeat, which can be as early as the sixth week of pregnancy.

Louisiana now joining 5 other states in passing the so-called “ heartbeat bills “ .

“ It’s one of several pieces of Pro-Life legislation that makes Louisiana among the most Pro Life states in the nation, “ said Allen.

“ We need everyone’s support to fight these extreme bans that are happening around the country, “ said Dr. Leana Wen, Planned Parenthood President and C.E.O. said to CBS This Morning.

Many Pro-Choice advocates are calling bills similar to what Louisiana passed unconstitutional. And that it would outlaw abortion before many women even know they’re pregnant.



Like Planned Parenthood, National Association for the Repeal of Abortion Laws, and the ACLU of Louisiana.

“ To see that healthcare literally being taken away that will endanger womens ‘ lives in particular women with low incomes, women who have to travel from rural areas.

This is what’s happening around the country, this is the real impact of these terrible laws being passed, “ said Wen.

Governor John Bel Edwards released a statement in part saying:

“ I know there are many who feel just as strongly as I do on abortion and disagree with me – and I respect their opinions. As I prepare to sign this bill, I call on the overwhelming bipartisan majority of legislators who voted for it to join me in continuing to build a better Louisiana that cares for the least among us and provides more opportunity for everyone. “

A number of Pro-Life advocates say all these bills being passed is really starting a robust discussion about abortion in America.

They’re hopeful that one day this topic could make it’s way all the way up to the Supreme Court, to possibly overturn Roe v. Wade.

A federal judge temporarily blocked a similar law in Mississippi last Friday.



Louisiana’s Bill would only hold if it’s (Mississippi law) upheld by a Federal Appeals Court.

