The rock group, HEART, is stopping by the CajunDome in October.

It was announced today they will be performing on October 5. HEART will be joined by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts at the concert.

Tickets for the concert go on sale on Friday, June 21. Click here for more.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now