Hearing to decide whether judge should be removed from 300 criminal cases delayed, protester thrown out of court

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- A scheduled hearing on whether a 16th judicial district court judge should be removed from more than 300 criminal cases was set to begin Wednesday, but was delayed once again.



This comes after Judge Lori Landry has accused prosecutes on discrimination.

It looks like the third time is not the charm for finding a solution to all of the tension building up here at the Iberia Parish courthouse.

That morning, the courtroom was filled to capacity of supporters who are now calling what’s going on here a movement.



Those supporting the 16th JDC Judge Lori Landry rushed out the courtroom for a third time in solidarity after prosecutes argued that the hearing for the first set of motions was premature.



“But we respect that. if they say it takes that amount of time, to do whatever they have to do. Just let them do it and end the end were going to be victorious anyhow,” Eva Lewis, Judge Landry’s mother, said.



Lewis was among those standing in support. She believes no matter how long it takes, justice will be served.



“Being a mother, you can understand I’m going through some things,” Lewis said. “But you know, I just know god is going to bring us through this situation.”



The energy inside the courtroom heated up quickly when rally organizer Khadijah Rashad was removed from the courtroom after attempting to ask the judge a question.



“I asked him a question. Told me he was going to kick me out. And that well only lawyers can talk to him,” Rashad said. “It wasn’t just lawyers that elected you in. you got elected by the people.”



Landry currently has over 300 criminal cases assigned to her. Prosecutes are trying to remover her from them all, prompting claims of bias.



“He said there is no objections. there are objections. All of that’s here, we’re objecting to the refusals,” Rashad said.



In the meantime, Iberia Parish Councilman Michael Landry says this system is handcuffing Landry as well as those currently in jail waiting to be heard.

“There’s a process to get rid of a judge. They don’t want to use the process that’s in place,” said Lewis “They’re trying to use the judges she sat on the bench with.”



“Roby Bethel said, because she’s not jumping rope, because she’s not playing marbles with them, oh now they want to recuse her,” Rashad said.

Protesters said they plan to be back in the courthouse Thusday at 9 a.m.

News 10 did reach out to the DA’s office for comment and had not heard back from them as of news time.

Judge Anthony Thibodeaux reviewed today’s motions. All prosecutors have until November 11 to turn in final evidence to use in Landry’s cases.