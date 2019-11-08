Breaking News
Suspect in Aniah Blanchard disappearance arrested overnight in Florida
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Headline: Senator Kennedy on Pelosi’s impeachment: Not only is it dumb, it’s dangerous

Local

by: Fred Childers

Posted: / Updated:

Despite criticism, U.S. Senator John Kennedy is not backing down from his comments referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as “dumb” at Wednesday’s campaign rally in Monroe, Louisiana.

The Senator appears to be doubling down, saying her impeachment of President Trump will also set a dangerous precedent.

The remarks were made during a campaign rally for Eddie Rispone, the republican challenger to the incumbent governor, democrat, John Bel Edwards.

The Northeast Louisiana event was hosted by President Trump and televised before a national audience Wednesday night.

After being invited on stage by the President Senator Kennedy told the crowd that Speaker Pelosi wanted to impeach the President.

“I mean no disrespect, but it must suck to be that dumb,” Kennedy said to a roar of applause.

While the crowd appeared to support the remarks, they drew some sharp criticism and even became the focus of some network political shows.

CNN”s Brook Baldwin’s umbrage to the remarks was on full display as the host just gazed into the camera as if she couldn’t believe what she just saw. Her guest suggested the remark was adding to the vitriol we’ve seen in national politics lately.

Kennedy was not featured in that segment, and said he had not seen it.

“I know Brook, I like her. And she’s a very accomplished journalist. Look, my attitude is this is America, you’re entitled to believe what you want,” Kennedy said.

Back home in Louisiana and appearing on This week in Louisiana Politics Kennedy was asked if he regretted saying calling Pelosi dumb.
“No,” Kennedy said flatly.

“I meant no disrespect. I said that. But I thought it was very accurate. I think what the Speaker is doing is not only dumb, it’s dangerous. This is going to be the first partisan…100 percent political impeachment in the history of our country.”

Kennedy goes on to say if a Democrat becomes Commander in Chief, Republicans might impeach that person simply because they don’t agree with them.

We’ve reached out to Speaker Pelosi’s office in California’s 12th district for a reaction, but those calls and emails have not been returned as of the posting of this article.

Kennedy, who has made his support for fellow republican Rispone clear was asked for a prediction to the governor’s race in the runoff election november 16th.

“I think it’s too close for me to call. I think it’s going to be turnout-driven,” said Kennedy.

Pollsters we’ve consulted agree.

Early voting for the General Election will end November 9th.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

47°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 42°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

47°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
37°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

45°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Light rain early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies by morning. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
37°F Light rain early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies by morning. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

47°F Broken Clouds Feels like 40°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

48°F Broken Clouds Feels like 42°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
38°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories