Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

HazMat called to Scott gas station following fuel spill

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Several gallons of fuel was spilled at a Scott gas station earlier this week, prompting HAZMAT to respond.

The incident occurred at the Chevron gas station in the 700 block of the I-10 S. Frontage Road, according to Scott Fire Firefighters.

When firefighters arrived, they determined that an unknown person had spilled several gallons of gasoline at an unattended pump and then departed.

Firefighters secured the area until the Lafayette Fire Department Haz-Mat, arrived and applied a liquid material that breaks down the gasoline, allowing it to be safely diluted and washed away.

It remains unknown if there were any injuries.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
46°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
46°F A few passing clouds. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Mainly clear. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
46°F A few passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
40°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories