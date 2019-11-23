HazMat called to Scott gas station following fuel spill

Several gallons of fuel was spilled at a Scott gas station earlier this week, prompting HAZMAT to respond.

The incident occurred at the Chevron gas station in the 700 block of the I-10 S. Frontage Road, according to Scott Fire Firefighters.

When firefighters arrived, they determined that an unknown person had spilled several gallons of gasoline at an unattended pump and then departed.

Firefighters secured the area until the Lafayette Fire Department Haz-Mat, arrived and applied a liquid material that breaks down the gasoline, allowing it to be safely diluted and washed away.

It remains unknown if there were any injuries.