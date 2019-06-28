Happy Friday! Here are the Morning Rush headlines for today

Take a look at this morning’s top headlines:
- The historic Holy Rosary institute will receive half a million dollars in state funding this year. The $500 thousand will be used to begin phase one of renovations.
- Today, Miss Helen’s Soup Kitchen in Crowley will close for a week while they move to a temporary location. The cafeteria at Redemptorist Catholic in Crowley will house the kitchen for the next six months.
- Louisiana-based food delivery service ‘Waitr’ has laid off a number of employees. After acquiring a similar food delivery company, it resulted in “areas of overlap within the company”.
- Iberia parish leaders broke ground on Thursday on a new 911 and Emergency Operations center. The center will serve as a central place for 911 calls.
- During the second of two debates this week in Miami, Democratic presidential candidates battled over a range of issues. Healthcare, the economy, immigration and race were all areas of focus.
- Today, governor John Bel Edwards will sign house bill 578. The bill will appropriate $700 million from the BP oil spill settlement towards critical transportation infrastructure projects across the state.
- Little Free Libraries are becoming popular. Residents in one Youngsville neighborhood have created their own. Laurel Grove has officially launched and registered their Little Free Library which is accessible across the country.
- Tomorrow, Broussard will host their annual Independence Festival. Celebrations kick off at 6 pm at the Broussard Sports Complex at St. Julien park, and goes until 9:30.