Happening Today: Art unveiling for the 33rd Annual Zydeco Extravaganza

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - The unveiling of the official artwork for the 33rd Annual Zydeco Extravaganza takes place this afternoon at the Studio Downtown. The unveiling of this year's painting, created by local artist, Bryant Benoit, comes just a week before the day-long music festival which features some of the hottest names in Zydeco music.

The unveiling begins at 4:00 p.m. and is free and open to the public. The Studio Downtown is located at 425 Jefferson St, Lafayette, LA 70501.

Zydeco Extravaganza was started in May of 1987, by the Cravins Family, as a way to revive the Creole culture in St. Landry Parish and surrounding areas. It was a natural extension of the local Zydeco radio show, The Cravins Brothers, hosted by Donald and Charles Cravins.



Zydeco Extravaganza draws Zydeco fans from all over the country and world each Memorial Day weekend. Every year it features its ever popular amateur accordion contest, which is always a crowd favorite. It is the largest one day Zydeco festival in the world, with crowds numbering in the thousands. Zydeco's biggest names, such as: Beau Jocque, Boozoo Chavis, Keith Frank, Terrance Simien, Curley Taylor, Geno Delafose, Zydeco Force, and Chris Ardoin have graced the stages of Zydeco Extravaganza. Its continued growth has been a tremendous asset to the revitilization of Creole culture.

Next weekend's lineup includes Terrance Simien, Keith Frank, Chris Ardoin, J. Paul Jr., Rusty Metoyer, Koray Broussard, Mike Broussard, ang Gerald Gruenig. The festival takes place Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the Blackham Coliseum from noon until. Get your tickets here: www.zydecoextra.com

