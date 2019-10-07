Happening now: Trump Jr. speaks at Republican rally at Cajundome

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Right now President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., is in Acadiana to rouse Republican voters.

The rally is underway inside the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette.

Trump Jr. has joined Republican candidates for governor Ralph Abraham and Eddie Rispone.

This is the second of three Republican events leading up to the general election this Saturday.

Last Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence was in Kenner with Rispone and Abraham, and this Friday President Trump himself will be in Lake Charles urging voters to make it to the polls.

Sitting Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is the only Democratic governor in the deep south.



Trump took to Twitter last week calling Edwards “A Nancy Pelosi/Chuck Schumer Democrat who does nothing but symie all the things we are doing to make America great again.”

He also called both Republican candidates for governor great, hoping for a runoff.

This rally lasts until two this afternoon. We’ll have tonight at 5 p.m.