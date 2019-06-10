Happening Now: Crowley Police investigating shooting at Westwood Apartments
CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) - Crowley Police are on the scene of a shooting at Westwood Apartments. Details are limited at this time. News 10 has a crew en route and will bring you more details when they become available.
