Habitat for Humanity special fundraiser built to empower women

Habitat for Humanity “Women Restore” is in full swing.

Lindy LeBlanc, Communication and Community Outreach Director, says, “Great opportunity for women from all over the community, from all walks of life, to come together and really be able to make a tangible impact in a community by helping to build a family’s home.”

This special fundraiser targets women in the community coming together to build homes.

LeBlanc adds, “The mission of women build is all about women empowering women. So Lafayette Habitat for Humanity partners with families to help them become home buyer.”

The fundraiser sheds light on single women and single mothers making an impact in the community.

Habitat for Humanity partners with single mothers who want and are trying to become home buyers for themselves and for their families.

“A majority of our homeowners are single women. This is a great opportunity for women throughout the community to come together and support other women through home ownership and making that a reality,” LeBlanc explains.

Habitat for Humanity is looking for volunteers to sign up and join the cause.

Visit the link to sign up and learn more.