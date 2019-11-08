Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Habitat for Humanity special fundraiser built to empower women

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Habitat for Humanity “Women Restore” is in full swing.

Lindy LeBlanc, Communication and Community Outreach Director, says, “Great opportunity for women from all over the community, from all walks of life, to come together and really be able to make a tangible impact in a community by helping to build a family’s home.”

This special fundraiser targets women in the community coming together to build homes.

LeBlanc adds, “The mission of women build is all about women empowering women. So Lafayette Habitat for Humanity partners with families to help them become home buyer.”

The fundraiser sheds light on single women and single mothers making an impact in the community.

Habitat for Humanity partners with single mothers who want and are trying to become home buyers for themselves and for their families.

“A majority of our homeowners are single women. This is a great opportunity for women throughout the community to come together and support other women through home ownership and making that a reality,” LeBlanc explains.

Habitat for Humanity is looking for volunteers to sign up and join the cause.

Visit the link to sign up and learn more.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

70°F Broken Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
58°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

66°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
58°F Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
58°F Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Few Clouds

Breaux Bridge

70°F Few Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
58°F Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
52°F A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories