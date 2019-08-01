Gun violence in the Hub City; Truman residents speak out

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The overnight shooting of a 35-year-old man in the Truman neighborhood has Lafayette police investigating their most recent act of gun violence.

At the midway point of the year, the city is on pace to nearly double its homicide rate from 2018.

Other than crime scene tape left behind, life seems appears to be back to normal in Truman.

It was all but Wednesday night when residents were awakened by gunshots and sirens

Truman resident, Rickey Hardy says, “It was a little guy that got shot on a bike. I know the young man and hope that he’s doing well and recovering. We have to address the violence in our community.”

This is the most recent act of violence following the murder of a 24-year-old man in early July.

One man who chose to remain anonymous, grew up in the neighborhood says things have changed over the years.

He said, “It was fighting among neighborhoods but we wouldn’t kill each other. We just fight, if you beat me or I beat you and go back to your house. Nowadays they don’t fight. Two or threes licks then they cutting or shooting.”

This year Lafayette police have solved nine of nine homicides.

There were 11 in 2018, down from 24 in 2017.

Hardy says community policing has helped but he believes people who witness crimes need to speak up even in times when it’s uncomfortable.

“Everybody has to get involved and we have to work with the police department to tell them, we can’t just do it when it’s convenient. Sometimes we have to take those inconvenient positions and be able to help someone out who has been injured.”

The victim was listed in stable condition but no arrests have been made. Anyone with information can call Lafayette police or Crimestoppers.

So far this year, Lafayette police have responded to 38 calls of aggravated battery with a firearm and 68 calls of aggravated assault with a firearm.