Gueydan man killed in head-on crash in Jefferson Davis Parish

A vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, on LA 26 near the US 190 intersection, claimed the life of a Gueydan man.

According to State Police, 27-year-old John Russell Venissat of Gueydan was killed in a two-vehicle crash around 2:30 p.m.

An initial investigation has revealed that Venissat was traveling south on LA 26 and crossed the centerline and struck a pickup truck.

Despite being properly restrained, police say, Venissat suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck, 66-year-old Joanette L. Klumpp of Kinder, and her passenger were both properly restrained and transported to a Lafayette area hospital with moderate injuries, police said.

Impairment is unknown, but toxicology samples were taken from the drivers for analysis, police said.

This crash remains under investigation.

