JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A 24-year-old Gueydan man was arrested Monday for failing to register as a sex offender.

Deputies arrested Bryce Mallett, 24, on a warrant issued on July 9, 2019, after deputies assigned to sex offender watch discovered Mallett was not living at his reported address in Jennings.

Mallett is held in the Jeff Davis Parish jail with no bond.