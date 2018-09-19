Gueydan Duck Festival set for Sept. 20-23

GUEYDAN, La. (KLFY)- Making it’s return for the 42nd year Acadiana.

The new date for the Gueydan Duck Festival is September 20-23.

Those in attendance can expect live entertainment, family fun, arts and crafts, a duck cook off, and much more.

Gueydan Duck Festival director Jerrod Broussard says they moved the date of the festival to hopefully avoid any severe weather in the Gulf of Mexico.

Broussard said he’s happy that the festival actually takes place during duck hunting season.

*Those attending this years Gueydan Duck festival are encouraged to leave their fire arms and ice chests at home.