Gueydan celebrates the sport of duck hunting

GUEYDAN, La. (KLFY)- The town of Gueydan is the duck capital of America… meaning many people come here just to duck hunt.

“Basically, what we do is we go out hunting in the morning till around 10-11 o’clock. Get back here, eat and then depending on if the group wants to hunt that afternoon, a lot of times we’ll go hunting in the evening as well,” says captain John Saucier, owner of Sportsman Charters.

He has hosted fishing and hunting chartes for 18 years.

Sportsman Charters was founded in 2014 offering full package hunts with lodging and meals included.

“Just the heritage and tradition in this area with all waterfowl hunting especially Gueydan is really big. It’s been around for a long time. Experienced guides… just kind of like to build that tradition on and pass that on to people who may not be able to do it on their own,” says Jack cousin, guide, hunter of Sportsman Charters.

Teal, duck and goose season means hunters with Sportsman Charters wake up around 4:30 a.m. and they’re out the door by 5 a.m.

“A lot of what we target here are Specklebelly Geese. Everybody who hunts around here knows what they are. They’re tough to kill… really good to eat and a lot of fun to hunt,” Sousin explains

Captain Saucier says Specklebelly Geese are the most challenging bird to kill.

“To be a really successful Specklebelly hunter, you have to be a really good caller. They’re very tough to kill,” Cousin said. “Being a talented capable caller definitely goes a long way with killing them.”

Matthew Lestage has been a guide with sportsman charters for a few years now; he says he enjoys hunting basically anything that flies.

“I’ve been hunting for as long as I can remember. I really enjoy the camaraderie with all the people we get to bring… different people and introduce them to new things. That’s why I enjoy guiding,” he says.

“It’s just tradition here in Gueydan, Louisiana to duck hunt. Everybody starts off duck hunting,” Saucier says. “Kids are 5, 6 years old going with their dad. I can remember going with my dad when I was four or five years old sitting in the blind, even if I didn’t have a gun.”

Now before you shoot the bird, not only are their limits provided by Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries, but the guides said you have to know the identification of the bird before you shoot it… the species, their wing beat, how they fly, and their colors.

Sportsman Charters say they know many hunters are excited to get back into the blind and hunt, but to keep in mind gun safety and safety in the blind.