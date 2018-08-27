GSU/La Tech: Social media threat not credible
LINCOLN PARISH, LA - Investigators in Lincoln Parish say threats made of a shooting at both Grambling State and Louisiana Tech University are not credible.
The threats were found on someone's Facebook page last night.
Police went to that person's apartment and found no weapons in the apartment.
He told police that his Facebook account was hacked, and the threatening message was sent from the hacker.
Police determined that there was no credible threat at this point.
Local officers including the GSU Police, Tech Police, Ruston Police, and the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office remain on alert as additional patrols and police presence are ongoing.
Students and faculty on both campuses are asked to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity they may see to the police.