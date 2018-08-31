Growth of the Metairie Center complex in Youngsville

For the last 5 years, Youngsville has been one of the fastest growing cities in Louisiana.

The development of the Metairie Center complex is reaping the benefits of the city's rapid growth.

It currently has approximately 85,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, office and medical space built on the 30-acre site.

"Youngsville has been a very captive audience for us. Residential growth has never stopped," says Adam Loftin Vice President of Teal Realty and Development.

Rhonda Walden owns and operates All About You Boutique.

She was looking to open a third store and found Metairie Center to be a perfect spot.

"Huge leap of faith wanted to challenge myself. Found that area is growing fast," Walden says.

There are currently 33 stores operating in Metaire Center with several more pending.

The city of Youngsville has worked to attract more businesses to Metairie Center.

94% of the businesses in Metairie Center are Acadiana owned and operated.

Loftin says there are plans to build residential housing.

Loftin says there are plans to build residential housing.






