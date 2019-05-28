Greenlawn Memorial Gardens holds Memorial Day Tribute

Greenlawn Memorial Gardens held their 55th annual Memorial Day Tribute at Walters Funeral Home.

The keynote speaker was James Bollich, a World War II Bataan Death March Survivor.

Bollich said, “I spent nine years in the service. Six active and three in the reserves and the six active. Four were spent overseas in World War II, and unfortunately, 3 1/2 of those years were spent as a Prisoner of War.”

Bollich was 19 years old when he left college to join the service.

“I’m the only one left at my age. Most of my friends passed away, and it’s really an honor for me to come back and kind of represent the people that have already gone before me, and I like the fact that I’m still able to do it,” explained Bollich.

Owner and Operator of Walters Funeral Home and Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery, Gene Walters, said, “I was a member of the 101st airborne in Vietnam and I served as a combat field medic. I was with them and memorial day means quite a bit to me simply because of so many of the guys that I knew at the time were killed in Vietnam.”

Walters says Memorial Day is special to him.

“Memorial Day is quite a bit to me,” added Walters. “We are a Veterans’ family Memorial funeral home. It’s an honor that we have and we appreciate all the help that veterans get.”

Walters says close to 800 veterans are buried at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.

