The Great Futures Gala, a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana, is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 20.

It will take place at The Madison in Broussard.

This will be a night of food and fun to benefit the youth organization.

The event will feature a wine tasting, a catered meal by Zea Rotisserie & Bar and more.

This is a great opportunity to see the impact this organization is making in our community.

